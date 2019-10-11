Weekend will feel like fall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Weekend will feel like fall

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - We might look back and know that this weekend was the most perfect fall weekend of them all.  Blue skies, south breezes and cool temperatures will make for a great October weekend to enjoy all the seasonal activities.  Next chance of rain appears Tuesday.

Jim has updated forecast and a look at the possibility of frost on News 3 this evening.

