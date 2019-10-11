Chicago mulling a hike on ride-hailing fees in downtown area - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago mulling a hike on ride-hailing fees in downtown area

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago officials are considering an increase in ride-hailing fees for solo riders traveling downtown, in a move aimed at reducing traffic congestion.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot told a local radio station Thursday in a pre-recorded broadcast that she will recommend the "short-term" plan to give breaks to passengers who pool their rides.

The mayor says a substantial number of single-occupancy riders on Uber, Lyft and Via come to the Central Business District from the North Side. Lightfoot notes cars are subsequently "idling around" there while drivers wait for another call, while the South and West Sides remain "a bit of a transportation desert."

Lightfoot is set to deliver her first budget address in two weeks, in which she will outline proposals to close the city's $838 million deficit in 2020.

