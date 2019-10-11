IDOT hiring snowplow operators

CARBONDALE (WSIL) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring snowplow operators.

IDOT says the positions are on an “as needed hourly basis” from mid-October to mid-April. Pay is $20.55 an hour.

Operators may be called any time day or night, including holidays, to assist with snow removal and clean up.

To be considered for the position, applicants:

Must have a Class A or Class B CDL with an N or X endorsement and non-restrictive air brakes.

Must be able to report to work location as early as practical but never more than 45 minutes.

Must pass a background check, pre-employment physical, vision test, and drug/alcohol testing.

Applications may be picked up at the IDOT District 9 headquarters at 2801 West Murphysboro Road in Carbondale or call (618) 351-5305 to have the forms sent to you.

Applications are also available on IDOT’s website under the District 9 (D9) tab.