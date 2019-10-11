US seeks info on road, gambling companies in Sandoval probe - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

US seeks info on road, gambling companies in Sandoval probe

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A search warrant shows that federal authorities who raided offices belonging to state Sen. Martin Sandoval last month were seeking information on ComEd and its parent company Exelon, a Cook County commissioner, a red-light enforcement company and more.

The unredacted search warrant from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield was released by the Illinois Senate Friday.

The warrant seeks items related to Cook County Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski and a staff member; SafeSpeed, which provides red-light enforcement cameras in the Chicago region; Gold Rush Amusements, a video gambling company; asphalt road contractor Michael Vondra and others.

FBI and other agents raided Sandoval's offices Sept. 24.

Exelon revealed in a federal filing Thursday that it is cooperating. Messages left for Sandoval, Tobolski, SafeSpeed, Gold Rush and Vondra were not immediately returned.

