Attorney charged with sexually assaulting client

STERLING, Ill. (AP) - A Western Illinois attorney has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a client in his office.

Sauk Valley Media reports that 63-year-old Michael A. Lancaster of Rock Falls was arrested on Thursday at his office in nearby Sterling and released from custody after posting bond.

Citing a Friday news release from the Illinois State Police, Sauk Valley Media reports that the 63-year-old Lancaster is accused of confining a 42-year-old woman in his office "by use of force or threat" and sexually assaulting her. He's charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint.

Lancaster has been an attorney for more than 30 years and handles divorce, personal injury and criminal defense cases.

A message left at Lancaster's office was not immediately returned.

