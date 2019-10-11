AG's office closes harassment inquiry into prosecutor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AG's office closes harassment inquiry into prosecutor

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Attorney General's Office has closed its investigation of a harassment allegation after a prosecutor in the eastern part of the state issued a public apology to a judge whom he had dated.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the AG's office said Thursday that it had investigated with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and decided to close the matter "out of deference to the victim's wishes." The announcement came one day after St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar apologized to St. Charles County Associate Circuit Judge Erin Burlison, calling his actions "irresponsible."

Burlison responded with a statement that said, "I believe we all are ready to move on from this unfortunate situation." Lohmar's attorney, Travis Noble, has said Burlison did not preside over cases handled by Lohmar's office.

