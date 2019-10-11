Police: Suburban Chicago village manager left scene of crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Suburban Chicago village manager left scene of crash

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (AP) - Police say a suburban Chicago village official allegedly left the scene of an accident that left a pedestrian critically injured.

WBBM-TV reports Oak Lawn Village Manager Larry Deetjen has been arrested and charges are pending after he was identified as the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in neighboring Chicago Ridge on Thursday night.

Chicago Ridge police say the pedestrian, 48-year-old Mark Berkshire of Worth, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Oak Lawn Police Chief Randy Palmer confirmed a village vehicle was involved in the crash, and Deetjen was identified as the driver.

Oak Lawn police said in the statement that Chicago Ridge police spoke with Deetjen, "who cooperated with the investigation."

Deetjen's office said he was unavailable for comment Friday.

