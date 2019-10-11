Traffic accidents impacting westbound Interstate 24

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are asking drivers to avoid the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 from Exit 3 (Cairo Road) through Exit 7 (Lone Oak Road).

Police say one lane of the interstate is closed at mile marker 3 as crews work to clear a wreck there.

A jack-knifed semi is also blocking the westbound lanes near mile marker 7. Police say traffic is moving slowly there but is beginning to back up.