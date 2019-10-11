Human remains found in vacant eastern Illinois house - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Human remains found in vacant eastern Illinois house

Posted: Updated:

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in eastern Illinois are investigating the discovery of human remains in an abandoned, burned house.

Danville police Sgt. Eric Olson announced Friday morning that shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched on a call of possible human skeletal remains found in the house.

The Vermilion County Coroner's Office confirmed the remains were human.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports the scene was turned over to Illinois State Police forensics experts to continue the investigation.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.