Galloway outraises Missouri Gov. Parson, still lags on cash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Democratic Missouri gubernatorial challenger Nicole Galloway has outraised incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson in recent months, but she's still behind in cash to spend on her election bid.

Records show Galloway's 2020 campaign raised about $545,000 between July and the end of September compared to Parson's roughly $316,000.

But Parson has more than $1.2 million in cash on hand. Galloway has about $540,000.

A political action committee backing Parson also raised $1.2 million in the last several months and has close to $4.3 million in the bank.

A pro-Galloway PAC raised roughly half of that, bringing in $517,000 last quarter with a little more than that in cash on hand.

PAC spending will be key this election after voters in 2016 imposed limits on campaign donations directly to candidates.

