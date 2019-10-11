Job Squad: October 11, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Several businesses are looking for new employees in this edition of the Job Squad Report.

Jenmar Services has multiple positions open in Mt. Vernon. The company is looking to fill a Dual Shield Flux Core welding position and an electrician. The company also needs those with experience as a Roof Bolter to work in a local underground coal mine. Send your resume to Tabbi Tolbert. at ttolbert@jenmar.com.

HireLevel is holding a hiring event Thursday, October 17 from 2-6 p.m. at the office in Marion. This is for CNA and Direct Support Personnel (DSP). There are full and part-time positions in Vienna, Anna, Marion, Herrin, Du Quoin, West Frankfort, Mt. Vernon, Olney, Murphysboro, and Benton. Bring two forms of I.D. and be prepared to interview. For more information call HireLevel at (618) 993-9675.

Wexford Health Sources, Inc hopes to fill multiple positions. The Vienna Correctional Center needs a Medical Records Director and Site Manager. Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Ina has an opening for a Director of Nursing. The shift is Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all the positions. For more information contact Jennifer Richter at jrichter@wexfordhealth.com or apply at the link.

Egyptian Health Department is seeking five full-time Resource Coordinators. Applicants must have a Bachelor's Degree in Human Services or related field. This position will cover the counties of Saline, Gallatin, White, Williamson, and Franklin. Send application, resume, and three letters of reference to Tammy Karnes at 1412 US 45 North, Eldorado, IL or tkarnes@egyptian.org. The deadline for applications will be October 21, 2019.

In the Dream Job, ski.com is looking for skiers to travel the globe in search of the best ski locations. They're hiring 12 people to document their escapades on social media. The gig offers all-expenses-paid visits to ski resorts, flights, ski gear, GoPro gear and a check for $2,000. Just send the website a 90-second video application explaining why you're the person for the job. You have until October 29.