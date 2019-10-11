St. Louis woman whose baby died of drug exposure sentenced

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman whose 8-month-old died last year from fentanyl and morphine exposure has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Samantha Poppleton was sentenced Thursday for a reduced count of child endangerment in the May 2018 death of her daughter, Aurora Poppleton-Hasenfratz.

The baby had fentanyl and morphine in her system at the time of her death. Charges say Hasenfratz told police Poppleton had used heroin in the child's room the previous day and that he had stored drugs and drug paraphernalia near the baby's toys and where she slept.

Poppleton and the baby's father, 53-year-old Robert Hasenfratz, were charged last year with stiffer counts of child endangerment resulting in death. Hasenfratz also was charged with illegal gun possession.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

