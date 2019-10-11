Missouri official: Not all slain kids were innocent victims - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri official: Not all slain kids were innocent victims

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis official says that not all of the children killed by guns were innocent victims, spurring outrage from advocacy groups.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards first made the comments on a radio show and then reiterated his point Thursday at an aldermanic committee meeting. His remarks come amid growing concerns about the deaths of about two dozen children in shootings this year in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Edwards said while those under 10 years old were innocent victims, some older children had been linked to illegal activity.

Thirteen organizations issued a joint statement earlier this week, saying "this kind of demonization of our children is shocking and unacceptable." The organizations include ArchCity Defenders and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri.

