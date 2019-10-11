Kentucky police: Murder suspect at large with kidnapped wife - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police: Murder suspect at large with kidnapped wife

EMINENCE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a man wanted for murder is on the run and holding his wife against her will.

Eminence police Sgt. John Bailey said an officer performing a welfare check discovered a man dead from severe head trauma early Thursday morning.

Terry Whitehouse, 37, is accused of killing the unidentified victim and kidnapping his own wife, 34-year-old Melinda Whitehouse. Police say she's thought to be in danger.

WAVE reports Whitehouse had recently been arrested for violating an emergency protection order and was released from Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Police believe Whitehouse is in a white minivan. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Bailey says children who lived in the home where the body was found have been placed in Child Protective Services custody.

