Big cool down this afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Big cool down this afternoon

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Temperatures will fall throughout the day in the wake of a cold front. The front will move in throughout the morning, bringing showers area wide. Expect temperatures to fall back down into the 40's by this evening. Overnight temperatures may reach as low as mid 40's by early tomorrow morning. Clearing overnight leads to more sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor will be back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.