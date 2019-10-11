Big cool down this afternoon

(WSIL) -- Temperatures will fall throughout the day in the wake of a cold front. The front will move in throughout the morning, bringing showers area wide. Expect temperatures to fall back down into the 40's by this evening. Overnight temperatures may reach as low as mid 40's by early tomorrow morning. Clearing overnight leads to more sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor will be back tonight with another look at your forecast.