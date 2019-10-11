Family fun planned for 9th Annual West City Festival - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Family fun planned for 9th Annual West City Festival

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

A day for families and neighbors to come together. 

It's the 9th Annual West City Festival taking place at the Community Center. 

Activities kick off at noon on Saturday, October 12th and go until 10 p.m. 

Those include live music, karaoke contest, inflatables for kids and food vendors.

Other things to do are truck rides, craft and information booths, hula hoop contest, raffles and prizes. 

Admission to the event is free and no pets are allowed. 

For more information, click here

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.