Murray State initiative aims to help grow region's business - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murray State initiative aims to help grow region's business

Posted: Updated:

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - A new initiative at Murray State University's business school is focusing on boosting entrepreneurship and business in the region.

The new Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development will be located inside the university's Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business.

A statement from the Kentucky university says the center will work to help business and entrepreneurs start and expand their operations, with the goal of creating jobs and growing economic development in the region.

The center will also help students find internship opportunities and jobs after graduating.

David Eaton, the interim dean of the business college, says the center will "provide both learning opportunities for our students and research and growth opportunities for communities and businesses in our region."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.