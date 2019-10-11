Blue Bell recalls ice cream that may contain plastic bits - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Blue Bell recalls ice cream that may contain plastic bits

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Blue Bell Creameries is recalling a batch of ice cream made at an Alabama plant over concerns it may contain pieces of plastic.

The agency made the announcement Wednesday. News outlets report about 1,700 half gallons of Butter Crunch ice cream produced at the Sylacauga, Alabama, plant on Aug. 26 may be contaminated.

Blue Bell said in a statement that a customer reported finding a plastic tool in their ice cream. The company says an investigation found the broken tool was accidentally added during production.

The product was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Stores have been told to remove the ice cream from their shelves and customers who purchased it can receive a refund.

