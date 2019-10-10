Officer pursuing suspects struck by police vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officer pursuing suspects struck by police vehicle

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police officer monitoring the funeral of a suspected gang member is hospitalized after being struck by a squad car while pursuing a suspect.

Deputy Chief Ernest Cato says officers in a squad car tried to stop an auto Thursday. When the car kept going the officers followed, apparently prompting one of four men inside to throw a gun out the window. When the car finally stopped, the passengers fled on foot. One officer giving chase on foot was hit by a police car assisting in the pursuit.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the officer suffered two broken ribs and a fractured orbital bone. Cato says the officer is hospitalized in good condition.

Authorities say two suspects, who haven't been identified, were arrested, while two others remain at large.

