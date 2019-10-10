Mom says Illinois boy charged with murder is 'not a monster' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mom says Illinois boy charged with murder is 'not a monster'

Posted: Updated:

EUREKA, Ill. (AP) - The mother of a 9-year-old Illinois boy charged with murder in a mobile home fire that killed five says her son is not "a monster".

In interviews Thursday with local and national media, the mother says the boy "made a terrible mistake," adding "he's a child."

The April 6 fire near the central Illinois village of Goodfield killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

The 28-year-old mother says her son suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and attention deficit disorder.

The Associated Press is not naming the mother or the fire victims so as not to identify the child.

Woodford County State's Attorney Greg Minger has said if convicted of murder, the child could be placed on probation for five years, but not beyond age 21.

