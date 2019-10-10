High school students craft legislation for Illinois General Assembly

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Youth Advisory Council is crafting a piece of legislation they want lawmakers in Springfield to consider.

More than 60 students in Sen. Dale Fowler's (R-Harrisburg) district gathered at John A. Logan College Thursday for the third-annual session. Fowler said students proposed legislation that would exclude them from paying income taxes while working summer jobs.

"And so that was some legislation that they came up with last year. We're actually having the legislation drafted," Fowler said. "We don't know if it's going to go anywhere but we have an opportunity for them to come up with an incredible idea. And they've had other great ideas as well." he said.

The bill will be introduced in the next legislative session.

The students were nominated to join the council. The council is made up of southern Illinois sophomores, juniors, and seniors from 14 school districts.