High school students craft legislation for Illinois General Assembly

The Southern Illinois Salukis women's soccer team tied the Eastern Illinois University Panthers in a 0-0 double-overtime draw on Thursday afternoon.
The Youth Advisory Council is crafting a piece of legislation they want lawmakers in Springfield to consider.
The votes have been counted, and this week's Player of the Week has been named.
The report contends the combined pool would generate up to $2.5 billion extra in returns in five years.
Inspections of some older Boeing jets have turned up structural cracks in more than three dozen of them, raising a new safety issue for the company, which is already dealing with two deadly crashes involving a newer version of the same plane.
Two southern Illinois counties and one in the Metro-East area are receiving $1.1 million in funding to strengthen school security.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is encouraging all residents, schools, businesses and other organizations to participate in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut on October 17, 2019, at 10:17 am.
A wrongful-death lawsuit claims that a St. Louis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette had a history of forcing other girlfriends to play the game.
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles keeps breaking records.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it is monitoring a growing number of cases of illness related to e-cigarette use or vaping.
