Register your organization for annual Earthquake Drill

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is encouraging all residents, schools, businesses and other organizations to participate in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut on October 17, 2019, at 10:17 am.

This is especially important for people in our area because we are located close to the New Madrid Fault. On September 27, a 3.27 magnitude quake shook parts of the Missouri bootheel. Three days later, on September 30, the United States Geological Survey reported seven earthquakes in the same day.

ShakeOut provides the opportunity to practice what you would do in the event of an earthquake and is an international event involving millions of participants from more than 40 states and territories and several countries all practicing the "Drop, Cover and Hold On” drill.

The three steps of the drill are as easy as the name implies:

Drop to the ground onto your hands and knees.

to the ground onto your hands and knees. Cover your head and neck with one arm to protect yourself from falling objects.

your head and neck with one arm to protect yourself from falling objects. Hold On to a sturdy table or desk until the shaking is done.

To register to participate in the Shakeout, click here.