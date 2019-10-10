Salesman sentenced for trying to take trade secrets to China - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Salesman sentenced for trying to take trade secrets to China

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - An ex-employee of a suburban Chicago manufacturing company convicted of stealing trade secrets to a new job in China has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison.

Robert O'Rourke of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was convicted in March in U.S. District Court of downloading without permission documents belonging to Dura-Bar, a producer of cast iron products. The metallurgist and salesman in 2015 resigned his post at the Woodstock, Illinois-based company, where he worked since 1984.

The 59-year-old O'Rourke helped Dura-Bar develop business in China and other countries. Evidence presented at his trial indicated he began negotiations in 2013 to take a similar job with a Jiangsu, China firm.

Prosecutors say federal investigators arrested O'Rourke in September 2015 when he headed to O'Hare International Airport to catch a flight to China and seized the stolen trade secrets.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.