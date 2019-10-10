Missouri River will remain at high level into December - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri River will remain at high level into December

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The lower Missouri River will remain high into December because of the large amount of water being released from dams into the river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the amount of water being released from the Gavins Point dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will remain at a level more than twice what is typical for this time of year - 80,000 cubic feet per second - into mid-December.

Officials do not expect significant new flooding along the river because of the high releases. But many levees remain damaged from severe flooding in the spring, allowing the floodwaters to flow into many farm fields and rural areas.

The amount of rain and melting snow flowing into the river has remained exceptionally high this fall, and wet weather is expected to continue through the end of the year.

