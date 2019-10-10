Lawsuit: Officer played Russian roulette with girlfriends - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit: Officer played Russian roulette with girlfriends

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A wrongful-death lawsuit claims that a St. Louis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette had a history of forcing other girlfriends to also play the game.

Nathaniel Hendren has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action following the January shooting death of Katlyn Alix. Prosecutors say the two were drinking and taking turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit filed Wednesday by Alix's mother in St. Louis Circuit Court contends Hendren had a "complicated psychiatric" history and that the city should have known before hiring him.

Hendren's lawyer in the criminal case has called the death a "tragic accident."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

