1st month of Indiana sports betting draws $34.5M in wagers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1st month of Indiana sports betting draws $34.5M in wagers

Posted: Updated:

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) - The Indiana Gaming Commission says the opening month of sports betting at Indiana casinos attracted $34.5 million in wagers.

Data released Thursday by the commission showed football was the most popular sport with $20.7 million in bets, or 60% of the wagers. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports football was followed by parlay wagers on the outcome of multiple games or sports (28, baseball (10%), and other sports (2%).

Not all casinos started accepting sports wagers on the first day available for betting, so the amounts wagered no doubt will grow in coming months. Also, online sports betting began this month in Indiana through two companies with mobile sports wagering apps, and several more are set to go online soon.

Indiana's share of the sports betting proceeds in September was $813,000.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.