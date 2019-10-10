Two local counties get more than $760,000 for school safety

The report contends the combined pool would generate up to $2.5 billion extra in returns in five years.
The report contends the combined pool would generate up to $2.5 billion extra in returns in five years.
Inspections of some older Boeing jets have turned up structural cracks in more than three dozen of them, raising a new safety issue for the company, which is already dealing with two deadly crashes involving a newer version of the same plane.
Inspections of some older Boeing jets have turned up structural cracks in more than three dozen of them, raising a new safety issue for the company, which is already dealing with two deadly crashes involving a newer version of the same plane.
Two southern Illinois counties and one in the Metro-East area are receiving $1.1 million in funding to strengthen school security.
Two southern Illinois counties and one in the Metro-East area are receiving $1.1 million in funding to strengthen school security.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is encouraging all residents, schools, businesses and other organizations to participate in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut on October 17, 2019, at 10:17 am.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is encouraging all residents, schools, businesses and other organizations to participate in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut on October 17, 2019, at 10:17 am.
A wrongful-death lawsuit claims that a St. Louis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette had a history of forcing other girlfriends to play the game.
A wrongful-death lawsuit claims that a St. Louis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette had a history of forcing other girlfriends to play the game.
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles keeps breaking records.
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles keeps breaking records.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it is monitoring a growing number of cases of illness related to e-cigarette use or vaping.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it is monitoring a growing number of cases of illness related to e-cigarette use or vaping.
WSIL - A very strong fast moving cold front will zip through SIL Friday morning. Temperatures will fall rapidly as the front passes. ...
WSIL - A very strong fast moving cold front will zip through SIL Friday morning. Temperatures will fall rapidly as the front passes. ...
Missouri Department of Conservation officials say the state's elk herd is on track to be large enough in 2020 for the first hunt in more than a century.
Missouri Department of Conservation officials say the state's elk herd is on track to be large enough in 2020 for the first hunt in more than a century.
Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown.
Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown.