Two local counties get more than $760,000 for school safety

(WSIL) -- Two southern Illinois counties and one in the Metro-East area are receiving $1.1 million in funding to strengthen school security.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department was awarded $478,688 to upgrade and install security systems at schools in the county.

The Meridian CUSD #101 in Pulsaski County will use its $281,500 to improve security equipment, training, and for a district resource officer.

The O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90 was awarded $358,835 to improve communication with updated radios, repeaters and intercom systems and increase the number of security cameras and security bollards.

The funding was made available through bipartisan legislation Bost introduced last year that was included in the Securing Our Schools Act.

“No parent or grandparent ever wants to feel that children in their family are unsafe at school,” said Bost. “Schools should be a place where our kids can learn, grow, and pursue their dreams, not a place where their innocence or ambition is put at risk. Introducing the legislation that created this grant program is one of my proudest accomplishments in Congress. I am pleased to see that three more southern Illinois communities will benefit from this year’s round of grant funding. At a time when partisanship is rife, this is an example of both parties putting politics aside and doing the right things for our kids.”