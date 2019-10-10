Kentucky officials issue warning on vaping - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky officials issue warning on vaping

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it is monitoring a growing number of cases of illness related to e-cigarette use or vaping.

The commissioner for the Department for Public Health, Dr. Angela Dearinger, says the public should refrain from these products. As of Oct. 4, a total of 25 cases of pulmonary disease are under investigation in Kentucky.

The department says the ongoing investigations have not identified a cause, but all reported cases involve a history of e-cigarette products use. State officials say they are working closely with health care providers, local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the Food & Drug Administration and other states.

Patients are experiencing respiratory symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.