Crashing temperatures on Friday

The Pension Consolidation Feasibility Task Force issued a report to Governor J.B. Pritzker Thursday recommending that the state take action in the veto session to consolidate the nearly 650 suburban and downstate police and fire pension plan assets into two new statewide systems, which could generate as much as $1 million a day in additional returns for the funds and help stabilize pensions and protect the retirement security of our brave first responders.
WSIL - A very strong fast moving cold front will zip through SIL Friday morning. Temperatures will fall rapidly as the front passes. ...
Missouri Department of Conservation officials say the state's elk herd is on track to be large enough in 2020 for the first hunt in more than a century.
Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown.
The director of the University of Illinois' student life center faces a felony charge for allegedly firing a gun in front of a woman inside his Champaign home.
A father and son from Vergennes, Illinois had to be rescued by emergency officials while swimming off the coast of St. Augustine Beach, Florida on Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to reduce the weight limit on the U.S. Highway 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River.
Social Security says millions of retirees will get a modest 1.6% cost-of-living increase in 2020
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The 7th annual 10 Men Who Can Grill competition is set to take place.
The Massac County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for Brian J. Powell, 43.
