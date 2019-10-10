Crashing temperatures on Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crashing temperatures on Friday

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - A very strong fast moving cold front will zip through SIL Friday morning.  Temperatures will fall rapidly as the front passes.  Very strong south winds will bring down many leaves ahead of the front and northwest winds will add to the chill behind the front.  Rain showers will soak the region with steady rain possible on the cold side of the front.  Most of the rain should clear SIL before kickoff of HS football but showers could linger into the evening in WKY.

Jim has the latest look at the forecast coming up on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.