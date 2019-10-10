Crashing temperatures on Friday

WSIL - A very strong fast moving cold front will zip through SIL Friday morning. Temperatures will fall rapidly as the front passes. Very strong south winds will bring down many leaves ahead of the front and northwest winds will add to the chill behind the front. Rain showers will soak the region with steady rain possible on the cold side of the front. Most of the rain should clear SIL before kickoff of HS football but showers could linger into the evening in WKY.

