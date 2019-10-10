Man convicted of rape, filming crime on cellphone - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man convicted of rape, filming crime on cellphone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl while recording the crime on her cellphone.

A Platte County jury on Wednesday found 20-year-old Martese Johnson-Winters guilty of first degree rape, first degree sodomy and sexual exploitation of a minor. Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said Johnson-Winters forced the girl to have sex while pointing what she believed to be a gun at her.

Johnson-Winters' attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on his behalf. Sentencing is set for Dec. 5.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

