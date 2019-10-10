Illini Union director allegedly fired gun in front of woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illini Union director allegedly fired gun in front of woman

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - The director of the University of Illinois' student life center faces a felony charge for allegedly firing a gun in front of a woman inside his Champaign home.

Fifty-five-year-old Jamie Singson was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly firing a handgun Tuesday in frustration after arguing with a woman he once dated.

Lt. Bruce Ramseyer with Champaign police tells The News-Gazette Singson didn't shoot at the woman and no one was injured.

Singson pleaded not guilty Wednesday and his bail was set at $75,000. He was later released from jail.

He's been director since 2017 of the Illini Union, which is the Urbana-Champaign campus' student life center.

A school spokeswoman says it's reviewing the case.

Singson's attorney, Tom Bruno, declined to comment Thursday but says he'll "fully investigate" the allegations.

