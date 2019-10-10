McGrath US Senate campaign raises nearly $11 million - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McGrath US Senate campaign raises nearly $11 million

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Senate campaign for Amy McGrath says she has raised nearly $11 million in her first three months of fundraising in her effort to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

According to a news release Thursday, McGrath's campaign finance report is expected to show total donations of $10.7 million. Donations to the Marine combat aviator came in the form of 299,000 individual contributions from people across Kentucky. The statement says the report will be filed next week with the Federal Election Commission.

McGrath, a Democrat, narrowly lost a House race in 2018 to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. She filed for Senate in July.

McConnell hasn't yet announced his fundraising totals for the quarter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.