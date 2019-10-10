Judge rejects suit's claim that AG candidate isn't qualified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge rejects suit's claim that AG candidate isn't qualified

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge in Louisville has declared the Republican candidate for Kentucky Attorney General has the necessary law credentials to run for that office.

Louisville resident Joseph Jackson filed a lawsuit seeking to remove GOP nominee Daniel Cameron from the ballot.

The suit said a candidate is constitutionally required to be a "practicing attorney" for at least eight years. Jackson argued that Cameron's two years clerking for a federal judge did not count as practicing law. Cameron was admitted to the bar in 2011.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willett on Thursday ruled that Cameron's time as law clerk required "legal knowledge or legal advice."

Cameron said in a release he is glad to put the "frivolous" lawsuit behind him. His Democratic opponent, Greg Stumbo, has argued that Cameron lacks law experience.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.