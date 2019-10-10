Exelon: Another federal subpoena received on lobbying - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Exelon: Another federal subpoena received on lobbying

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Exelon says in a new public filing that it and its electric utility, ComEd, have received a second federal subpoena asking about lobbying in Illinois and communications with a state senator whose offices the FBI recently raided.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday says last week's subpoena "requires production of records of any communications with certain individuals and entities," including state Sen. Martin Sandoval.

A grand jury issued the first subpoena over the summer.

Authorities haven't disclosed the purpose of multiple raids this year at homes and offices of Illinois Democrats. Agents entered Sandoval's Capitol office last month. A message seeking comment from Sandoval Thursday wasn't returned.

The filing says the companies "have cooperated fully" with Chicago-based federal prosecutors. It says Exelon formed a committee to oversee compliance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.