IDOT announces weight restriction change to Highway 60/62 bridge near Cairo

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to reduce the weight limit on the U.S. Highway 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River.

The change will be restricting combination vehicles to 37 tons and single unit vehicles to 33 tons starting on October 24.

The bridge was closed in June for repairs.

Opened in 1929, the bridge spans some 5,175 feet, carrying traffic between Alexander County and Mississippi County.