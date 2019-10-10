Father and son from Vergennes rescued from rip current on Florida beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL (WSIL) -- A father and son from Vergennes, Illinois had to be rescued by emergency officials while swimming off the coast of St. Augustine Beach, Florida on Tuesday.

According to a police report filed by the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, Andrew Martin, 35, and Ethan Martin, 14, of Vergennes were swimming in the ocean around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were caught in a rip current.

Police received multiple 911 calls regarding an adult and child swimmer in distress. Three officers were dispatched to the area and ran into the water.

They were able to locate the father and son along with a third individual, Joe Allen, an off-duty Virginia Police Officer.

According to the report, Allen and one of the officers got caught in another rip current and needed additional assistance.

The trio treaded water to catch their breath before they were able to swim back to shore.

The St. Augustine Beach Police Department, St. John's County Sheriff's Office, and St. John's County Fire Rescue assisted in the rescue.

The St. John's County Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook page commending the officers' effort and saying, "This is a great example of what teamwork is all about and was a job well done by all the agencies involved."

