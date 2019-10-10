Massac County Sheriff searching for man wanted on meth charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Massac County Sheriff searching for man wanted on meth charges

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Massac County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for Brian J. Powell, 43. 

Powell has ties to Massac and Pope counties and is wanted for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. He should be considered armed and dangerous. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brian J. Powell, you're asked to contact the Massac County Sheriff's Office at (618) 524-2912 or submit the information anonymously on the sheriff's website. 

