St. Louis father charged after infant son dies from fentanyl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis father charged after infant son dies from fentanyl

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis-area man has been charged with child endangerment after his 9-month-old son died from fentanyl and heroin exposure.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 20-year-old Taylor Jordan Baumer of the St. Louis suburb of Mehlville is charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. He's in jail on $25,000 cash only bail.

No attorney is listed for him in court records.

Police called to Baumer's house on Aug. 15 say they found 9-month-old Carter Baumer not breathing. The infant was declared dead at the hospital.

According to charging documents the father admitted to having the opioids in his home and using the drugs there.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.