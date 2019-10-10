Backroads: Twisted Ditch Bows - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Backroads: Twisted Ditch Bows

DAHLGREN (WSIL) -- It's not uncommon for families to pass down skills they've learned but for a family business in Hamilton County, they've been learning to build traditional hunting bows together.

Tim Whipple owns and operates Twisted Ditch Bows with his kids Jake and Kasey along with his father Gary Whipple. The company named after a creek that runs through their property produces three custom style bows, a D-shaped longbow, a reflex-deflex longbow, and a classic recurve.

Tim shot traditional bows for nearly 30 years before he started making them just a few years ago, in his father's woodshop. 

Jake Whipple helps with the marketing side of the business and lends a hand to the building process whenever he's home from college. 

Tim's daughter, Kasey, whose still in high school makes the strings for the bows. She says, in the beginning, they bought the strings from a manufacturer but after some encouragement from her dad, she learned to braid them.

Watch the video above to see News 3's Dave Davis' tour of the shop and try his hand at shooting.

For more information visit Twisted Ditch Bow's website.

