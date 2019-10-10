Rig hauling cattle overturns on Kansas City highway - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rig hauling cattle overturns on Kansas City highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a tractor-trailer hauling cattle has overturned on a Kansas City highway, causing several other crashes as more than 40 animals broke free.

The rig flipped around 1 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 29 near the Interstate 636 interchange.

Police say another tractor-trailer and at least one car hit loose cattle. Police say another driver crashed into a police cruiser. No drivers were injured, but traffic was disrupted for hours as crews cleaned up the mess and rounded up the loose cattle.

Police say several head of cattle had to be euthanized at the scene.

