Officer who resigned amid racial bias claims gets new job - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officer who resigned amid racial bias claims gets new job

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A white Kentucky police officer who resigned amid allegations of racial bias has now been hired as an officer at a department in Indiana.

News outlets report Jeffersonville, Indiana, police have hired former Louisville Metro police officer Kevin Crawford, who quit in June after being heavily criticized over a 2018 traffic stop of a black man.

Body camera video showed Crawford stopping Tae-Ahn Lea for making a wide turn and then forcing the 18-year-old out of the car. Lea was frisked and handcuffed while his car was searched by a drug-sniffing dog and officers. Nothing was found and a related citation was ultimately dismissed.

Three racial profiling lawsuits are pending against Crawford. Jeffersonville police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, who is black, says he stands behind hiring Crawford.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.