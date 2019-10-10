Chicken recall due to Listeria contamination expands

(WSIL) -- If you have chicken in your fridge or freezer right now, you need to check it.

There's a recall on multiple types of cooked, diced or shredded ready-to-eat chicken - even products that contain chicken - for possible Listeria contamination. The products were sold under multiple brands in dozens of stores including Kroger, Aldi, and Target. A list can be found here.

Tip Top Poultry issued the recall last month and just expanded it on Tuesday.

You need to look for chicken products with packaging dates from January 21 through September 24.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it's likely that eating any of this chicken will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick.

Labels of recalled products