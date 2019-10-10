Pets of the Week: October 10, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are four dogs looking for homes in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Jax is a 10-year-old Chihuahua-mix weighing about 10-to-10-1/2-pounds. He's a sweet boy with lots of spunk and energy and loves to play. Jax is ready to snuggle up with his new family. He can be found at Paws' Place Adoption Center in Anna.

Bella is a female Pitbull who is about 5-7-years-old. She can be adopted from Williamson County Animal Control in Marion.

Jefferson County Animal Control has two dogs on the list. First is a shepherd-mix. He is 1-year-old and good with other dogs and people.

The shelter also has a Hound up for adoption. He is about 13-to-14 months old and very friendly. He is also neutered. For both dogs contact Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt Vernon.