Pets of the Week: October 10, 2019

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The 7th annual 10 Men Who Can Grill competition is set to take place.
Friday is the big day of change we've been chatting about all week long.
Operation Honor Guard's Day of Giving raised more than $19,000 Wednesday to provide military funerals for fallen veterans.
Parents in Murphysboro are looking for things to keep their children busy as the Murphysboro teachers' strike continues.
Health leaders in southern Illinois are trying to educate residents about the effects of vaping.
If you've ever wanted to take a hike but don't want to go alone? How about taking a shelter dog?
St. Louis Cardinals rout Atlanta Braves 13-1 in winner-take-all Game 5, advance to NL Championship Series.
The canine who served as former President George H.W. Bush's service dog is receiving a top honor.
Authorities in Kentucky say a special education teacher was arrested for being drunk in the parking lot of his workplace.
80 meals a day at the soup kitchen, five days a week. That's how many people make their way through the soup kitchen line for a free meal.
