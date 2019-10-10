Ticket sales from Top 10 Men Who Can Grill Competition will bene - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ticket sales from Top 10 Men Who Can Grill Competition will benefit community groups

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The 7th annual Top 10 Men Who Can Grill competition is set to take place. 

The competition is made up of 10 teams with two competitors each.

Teams must prepare an appetizer, soup or salad, meat, vegetable and dessert all on the grill. 

The teams are then graded on their individual courses, theme and overall performance by celebrity judges. 

Tickets are pre-sold and cost $30 each, which gets visitors a full plate of samples.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit the West Frankfort Rotary Club. 

So far, $46,000 has been raised from the competition and has been donated to various organizations by the club. 

Those include First Christian lunch program, Night Shield, Grace Baptist Fellowship Food pantry, West Frankfort Fire Department, CASA, Franklin County CEO program and District 168 (WF Schools), Herrin House of Hope and many more. 

The event is taking place at the West Fankfort Moose Lodge on Saturday, October 12th. 

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. 

For more information or to buy tickets, click here

