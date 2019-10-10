Kentucky Appeals Court appoints first female clerk - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Appeals Court appoints first female clerk

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Court of Appeals has appointed its first female clerk.

Rebecca Combs Lyon assumed the post Oct. 1. She's worked with the court for more than 30 years and has now become the first woman in the role since Kentucky's modern court system was created more than 40 years ago.

The court said in a news release that Lyon has worked as an appellate staff attorney, civil motions panel attorney, deputy chief staff attorney and chief staff attorney.

As clerk, she's now responsible for custody, control and storage of all appellate records.

Lyon succeeds Samuel P. Givens Jr., who retired last month after 30 years with the court system.

