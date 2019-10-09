Humane Society of Southern Illinois wins dog-hiking grant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Humane Society of Southern Illinois wins dog-hiking grant

(WSIL) -- If you've ever wanted to take a hike but don't want to go alone? How about taking a shelter dog? 

Thanks to a $500 Petfinder “Dog Field Trips/Short-Term Fostering” grant, the Humane Society of Southern Illinois can offer such a program.

Its "Shelter Dogs in the Shawnee" hiking program, takes shelter dogs for field trips in the Shawnee National Forest and surrounding areas.

The funds will be used to purchase "Adopt Me" harnesses (as shown in the picture) and leashes for the dogs to wear out in public.

“Taking the dogs out for a few hours is a great way to keep them healthy and happy – they love the change of scenery, exercise, and attention,” said hiking coordinator Katie Phillips. “Our hikes also help us learn more about the dogs (Argo likes to swim! Morrow's great in the car!) so the shelter can help them find their best homes.”

If you want to get involved in this program, please visit the Humane Society website. For more information about dogs who have been hiking, click here.
 

