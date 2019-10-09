St. Louis Cardinals win NLDS - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis Cardinals win NLDS

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- St. Louis Cardinals rout Atlanta Braves 13-1 in winner-take-all Game 5, advance to NL Championship Series.

They will play the winner of tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals Game 5 in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

