Jody Pullen found guilty of shooting outside Tres Hombres - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jody Pullen found guilty of shooting outside Tres Hombres

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A jury finds the man accused in a shooting that injured four people-- including two innocent bystanders who were in the beer garden of Tres Hombres in Carbondale-- guilty.

Jody Pullen, Jr., 28, of Carbondale was found guilty on the following charges: Attempt First-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Battery With a Firearm, and two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting outside ABC Liquors in Carbondale April 12, 2019. The jury heard evidence that Pullen was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his fiancée with his one-year-old child.

As they were sitting in the drive-through at ABC Liquors, Pullen got into an argument with some people who were parked across the alley situated between the liquor store and the Tres Hombres beer garden. The State produced a surveillance video which showed Pullen pulling a firearm out of the window of his car and firing multiple shots. Crime scene and forensic evidence linked bullets from Pullen’s gun to gunshot wounds to two of Pullen’s intended victims as well as those to two patrons of the restaurant.

Pullen will remain in the custody of the Jackson County Jail without bond until his pending sentencing hearing.   

According to the State's Attorney:

Attempt First-Degree Murder is a Class X felony which normally carries a potential sentence of between six (6) and thirty (30) years in prison. However, because the charge against Pullen in this case includes an allegation that he personally discharged a firearm that proximately caused great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement to another person, Pullen faces a potential sentence of between thirty-one (31) and fifty-five (55) years in prison. Aggravated Battery with a Firearm is a Class X felony which carries a potential sentence of between six (6) and thirty (30) years in prison. Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm is a Class 1 felony which normally carries a potential sentence of between four (4) and fifteen (15) years in prison. However, Pullen faces a possible extended term sentence of between four (4) and thirty (30) years in prison on those charges. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.