Jody Pullen found guilty of shooting outside Tres Hombres

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A jury finds the man accused in a shooting that injured four people-- including two innocent bystanders who were in the beer garden of Tres Hombres in Carbondale-- guilty.

Jody Pullen, Jr., 28, of Carbondale was found guilty on the following charges: Attempt First-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Battery With a Firearm, and two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting outside ABC Liquors in Carbondale April 12, 2019. The jury heard evidence that Pullen was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his fiancée with his one-year-old child.

As they were sitting in the drive-through at ABC Liquors, Pullen got into an argument with some people who were parked across the alley situated between the liquor store and the Tres Hombres beer garden. The State produced a surveillance video which showed Pullen pulling a firearm out of the window of his car and firing multiple shots. Crime scene and forensic evidence linked bullets from Pullen’s gun to gunshot wounds to two of Pullen’s intended victims as well as those to two patrons of the restaurant.

Pullen will remain in the custody of the Jackson County Jail without bond until his pending sentencing hearing.

