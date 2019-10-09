Carbondale holds job fair to help employers and job-seekers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale holds job fair to help employers and job-seekers

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale residents told the city they couldn't find jobs. Employers told the city they couldn't find workers. So, the City of Carbondale hosted a job fair Wednesday at City Hall to help bring both parties together.

More than 100 people turned out to check out who's hiring. Some of the 65 businesses participating told Alicia Jackson, Carbondale's Diversity and Compliance officer, they were running out of applications.

"We are excited about the number of people taking this opportunity to come. Taking advantage of it, and that's what we want to see," Jackson said.

This is the second job fair of its kind hosted by the city. Last April's job fair hosted about 200 prospective residents looking for work.

