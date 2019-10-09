Carbondale holds job fair to help employers and job-seekers

The City of Carbondale hosted a job fair Wednesday at City Hall to help bring employers and job-seekers together.
A jury finds the man accused in a shooting that injured four people including people inside the beer garden of Tres Hombres in Carbondale guilty.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has released a five-year economic plan for Illinois that builds on the state's strongest sectors such as agriculture, health care and transportation.
The Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland has posted an adorable video to its Facebook page featuring a feisty little lion cub.
Following a months-long investigation, the Massac County Sheriff's Office announces three arrests made following the search of a residence just outside Metropolis on September 9.
Chicago's law department has publicly released the city watchdog's investigative reports related to the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white police officer.
The Kentucky Horse Race Commission has approved the sale of Turfway Park to Churchill Downs.
The Atlanta Braves are giving Adam Duvall his first start in the decisive game of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
We expect south breezes to push afternoon readings into the 80s Thursday while strong north winds could drop temperatures Friday. ...
The Adler Planetarium is coming to southern Illinois for the third straight year starting Tuesday, October 8.
