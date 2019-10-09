AG: More fetal remains found in abortion doc's storage unit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AG: More fetal remains found in abortion doc's storage unit

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say additional fetal remains have been found at a Chicago-area storage unit that was being rented by a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a news release that Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's family members found the additional remains Wednesday, but he didn't say how many sets there were.

Hill spokeswoman Lauren Houck said the additional remains were found at a storage unit Klopfer had rented in Cook County, where Chicago is located.

Hill said last week that the more than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains that were found last month in Klopfer's garage in Will County, near Chicago, had been returned to Indiana.

Klopfer performed abortions at Indiana clinics located in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. He died Sept. 3

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.